Hurricane Harvey has already dumped more than 15 trillion gallons of water onto the region, forcing thousands from their homes and costing ungodly amounts in structural damages. Already, FEMA has called this disaster a “landmark event” that will take years for Houston to recover from – and the rain expected to fall on the area in the coming days is only expected to greatly worsen the situation.

It’s impossible at this point to truly determine the extent of the final damages — but that doesn’t mean we have to wait for that tally to put aside our friendly rivalry with Houston and to come to the aid of our fellow Texans in need.

That’s why we’re currently organizing a fundraising event in Dallas called #DTX4HTX – a one-night, citywide campaign for which we’re aiming to recruit as many willing Dallas-area bars, restaurants, clubs and venues as are interested to participate. We are asking that these participating businesses donate 20 percent of their gross sales on Wednesday, September 6, to a single pool of funds that will be donated in one lump sum to Trusted World, a Dallas-based charitable organization that works alongside other organizations and shelters to help coordinate donation distributions and relief efforts during disasters. Trusted World is currently working hand-in-hand with Dallas shelters that have been set up to welcome Houstonians in need of refuge into our city and will continue to work with Houston shelters in the months to come.