Hurricane Harvey has already dumped more than 15 trillion gallons of water onto the region, forcing thousands from their homes and costing ungodly amounts in structural damages. Already, FEMA has called this disaster a “landmark event” that will take years for Houston to recover from – and the rain expected to fall on the area in the coming days is only expected to greatly worsen the situation.
It’s impossible at this point to truly determine the extent of the final damages — but that doesn’t mean we have to wait for that tally to put aside our friendly rivalry with Houston and to come to the aid of our fellow Texans in need.
That’s why we’re currently organizing a fundraising event in Dallas called #DTX4HTX – a one-night, citywide campaign for which we’re aiming to recruit as many willing Dallas-area bars, restaurants, clubs and venues as are interested to participate. We are asking that these participating businesses donate 20 percent of their gross sales on Wednesday, September 6, to a single pool of funds that will be donated in one lump sum to Trusted World, a Dallas-based charitable organization that works alongside other organizations and shelters to help coordinate donation distributions and relief efforts during disasters. Trusted World is currently working hand-in-hand with Dallas shelters that have been set up to welcome Houstonians in need of refuge into our city and will continue to work with Houston shelters in the months to come.
We want our #DTX4HTX effort to be a massive show of force – a sign to people on the Gulf and even beyond that the entire city of Dallas stands behind Houston.
If your business(es) is interested in taking part in this effort, please head here and fill out the form found there. Once signed up, we will contact you to confirm your participation. Once confirmed, your business(es) and its logo(s) will then be added to a list of participating venues in all of our literature about the event, and will also be included in all promotional efforts made on Central Track to encourage patronage of your spot on the night of our fundraiser. It will also be included in all press releases that will be sent out to other media outlets in town in hopes of garnering more coverage for our combined efforts.
We hope you’re interested in taking part in this cause, and we’re looking forward to hearing from you. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions, comments or concerns.
The following establishments will be donating 20% (or more!) of their gross sales on Wednesday, September 6th to the DTX4HTX fundraising effort!!
